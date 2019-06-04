South Africa: City of Johannesburg's Failure to Implement By-Laws Emerge From Cogta Testimony

analysis

The incapacity of the city to implement by-laws and inadequate inter-governmental relations is at the root of the challenges faced by the City of Johannesburg.

The Gauteng provincial department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) on Monday, 3 June appeared before the human rights commission to account for their role in the governance of Alexandra - an area that has been confronted with a dwindling socio-economic status.

Opening the presentation delivered by COGTA at the human rights commission offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Thandeka Mbassa, head of the department, told the commission that "not only COGTA but other provincial departments have a responsibility to provide support to the municipalities".

This was the third sitting of the inquiry into socio-economic conditions in Alexandra, their impact on human rights and whether such equates to maladministration, abuse of power, corruption and improper conduct.

Mbassa, however, explained to the commission that support given to municipalities varies according to the challenges and capabilities of the municipality itself.

"Johannesburg is a metro. If you look at its capabilities and the budget it manages, the level of involvement as COGTA would not be as intense as it would be for a smaller municipality," said Mbassa.

At the...