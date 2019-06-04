Tanzania: Plastic Use Ban Response Good

THE implementation of plastic bags ban which includes production, supply and use has been a success to a large extent in various parts of the country, thanks to the cooperation of members of the public.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, hailed the move, adding that the council will continue with advocacy on the use of alternative bags as well as the importance of environmental conservation.

"Already our officers are in various parts of the country monitoring the implementation of the ban and there has been a tremendous response on the part of stakeholders who include the general public; officers are also educating people on the benefits of these changes," he said.

Dr Gwamaka pointed out that advocacy on the use of alternative bags would be sustained in ensuring that all people are adequately informed.

"The people have the primary responsibility of protecting the environment. Our role is to supervise and ensure implementation of the laws that govern the sector and ensure sustainability of the environment for current and future generations," he said.

He thanked all the stakeholders, especially media outlets, for the major role they played in informing people on the ban which has led to flawless adherence.

The NEMC coordinators in various areas in the country have also spoke on the matter, thanking the public and various stakeholders for compliance.

"Polythene bags have been a big problem to our conservation efforts due to the fact that the bags once disposed do not decay easily; thus a lot of degradation has occurred in the past," said a coordinator.

Speaking in various junctures, various people have hailed the government for the move to ban plastic bags, saying it has come at the right time when environmental protection is on the top of the agenda.

"I support the government's efforts in protecting the environment through the ban of polythene bags and I will continue to advocate the matter to fellow citizens for smooth adherence," said John Mwakikuti, a Dar es Salaam resident.