Tanzania: Police Arraigned Over Manslaughter

Moshi — The typical responsibility of a policeman is to protect lives and properties of citizens but in Mwanga, a cop appeared before a district court on Tuesday, June 04, 2019, accused of manslaughter.

The policeman, Kituhu H. 3075 PC, appeared before the Mwanga District Court allegedly for committing manslaughter.

Reading the charge sheet, state attorney, Mr Kassim Nassir, told resident magistrate Sophia Masati that the accused killed Mr Waziri Mlacha at Kisangara police station in Mwanga district on April 20, 2019.

The accused was sent back to remand prison after he failed to meet the bail requirements.

The bail required him to have two guarantors, who are public servants. The case was adjourned to June 19, 2019.

The arraignment of the policeman came few days after some residents in Mwanga complained that Mr Waziri was killed while in the hands of the law enforcers.

