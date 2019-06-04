Uganda: Two Killed As Namirembe Guest House Coffee Bar Collapses

At least two people have been confirmed dead when Keija coffee shop at Namirembe guest house collapsed during today's afternoon downpour.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango explained that two victims were taking coffee when the wall became loose and spontaneously collapsed. Their identities are yet to be established. He said that it was too early to tell how many other people could have died since a number of them were still trapped in the debris.

Police's fire and emergency rescue team have already arrived at the scene to retrieve the bodies and rescue those that are trapped under the debris. Several buildings have collapsed in Kampala Central Business District and its outskirts over the years, killing several people and leaving scores with injuries. In 2016, a four storied structure collapsed in Makerere killing seven people.