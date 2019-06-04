Angola Seeks Support to Rebuild Historical Mbanza Kongo Site

Luanda — Angola's Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, requested on Monday in France financial support to rebuild the ruins of the Mbanza Kongo City's old cathedral, dubbed Nkulumbimbi, so as to enable studies and archaeological excavations to continue.

1 / 1

Mbanza Kongo: Nkulumbimbi ruins

The Angolan official, who was addressing the opening ceremony of UNESCO-AFRICA Forum taking place in Paris, said the management of Mbanza Kongo's historical site deserves a special attention so that it can leverage the development of the local people.

According to the minister, some actions can set the trend for the cooperation and quest for financing with UNESCO and China.

Mbanza Kongo City, located in the north region of Angola, was declared a World Heritage Site on 08 July of the year 2017 by UNESCO.