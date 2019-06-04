Angola: President Calls for Taking On Local Workforce for Oil Production

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday urged the oil companies to ensure the training and recruitment of national staff for the effective "angolanization" of oil production.

João Lourenço was speaking at the opening of 2019 Angolan Oil and Gas Conference, an initiative of Africa Oil & Power, gathering the main players from the world oil industry and consulting companies.

The President stated that as a capital-intensive and advanced technology sector, it is essential to incorporate more national labour force.

The head of State said the Government has encouraged the oil companies to comply with the plans for training, promoting and integrating Angolan personnel and technicians at different levels of the oil industry hierarchy, increasing the degree of local workers "angolanization" of the sector.

The statesman announced the ongoing reform of the National Institute of Petroleum and the construction of a higher institute, both in the coastal Cuanza Sul province.

He stressed the great potential in Africa in terms of unexplored hydrocarbons, which may have a say on the continent and in the industrialised world.

The Angolan Executive, he went on, is in the line with the motto of the conference, which views the oil and gas as crucial for a dynamic, renewed and self-sustaining economy.

João Lourenço reaffirmed the country's commitment to attracting investments, promoting partnerships and business in all aspects of the energy chain and the oil industry.

He acknowledged that despite the effort to diversify the economy, oil still remains as backbone of the Angolan economy.

Addressing the businessmen of the oil world, the President said that the internal constraints resulted in the reduction of production that forced the taking of measures to enforce the National Development Plan 2018/2022 for the oil sector.

The Statesman referred to the diplomas that estipulate the general principles of the investment and the respective fiscal regime, aimed at ensuring evaluation, production and development of natural gas.

He added that the state-run oil company "Sonangol" and the other oil companies are entitled to research, evaluate, develop, produce and sell natural gas in the domestic market and export, with specific and longer periods.

The President reiterated the government commitment to ensure the self-sufficiency of refined products through the construction of the Lobito and Cabinda refineries and the requalification of that of Luanda, leaving open the possibility of erecting one more in Soyo.

In his speech, João Lourenço spoke of the creation in February of the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels, which became the national concessionaire, the regeneration of Sonangol and the strengthening of the role of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Petroleum.

He informed that the Executive decided to increase the storage capacity of fuels and lubricants and the network of service stations throughout the country, relying on private initiative.

The Head of State pointed out that, in order to increase oil reserves, the government approved the global strategies for the allocation of oil concepts for 2019/2025 and the proposal for the constitution of the new gas consortium.