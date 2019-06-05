Nigeria: Yemi Alade Spits Fire - Speaks On Alleged Supremacy Tussle With Tiwa Savage

Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade last year set tongues wagging after she refused to defend Tiwa Savage while the radio presenter described her as a crap musician. Her action, however, heightened speculations that the female singers were secretly battling each other for supremacy.

To worsen matters, the 'Johnny' crooner later rated herself equal to Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and other A'list music acts.

However, in a chat with E-Daily, Yemi Alade, said she still finds it difficult to understand why the public pitches Tiwa and herself against each other.

"Whatever makes them sleep well at night. I'll never comprehend why the public likes to pitch successful people against one another, we are all winning, and that's what is important. But like I said, whatever makes them sleep well at night", she said.

She rubbished claims that Tiwa has penetrated the African music scene more than she has done.

"Every female in the Nigerian music industry is doing great and I'm glad for the chance and opportunity to take our music places", she noted.

Speaking on her recent music project with international music act, Rick Ross, she said; "I saw an opportunity and I grabbed it. It was an amazing experience. Rick Ross is a nice person and an inspiration. I admire his work ethics. We both represent a premium brand. We felt it would be nice to come together and do something iconic."

The Effizie Music Group singer who has surprisingly steered clear of messy scandals and controversies since her debut on the Nigerian music scene shared the secret behind this feat. "I know who I'm, where I come from and I surround myself with amazing people", she said.