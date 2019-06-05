Kenya: Former ICC Suspect Joshua Sang to Return On Air

Journalist Joshua Arap Sang is back to doing what he knows best.

The former International Criminal Court suspect recently shared the news on his Facebook page.

"Reported today but will be on air in two weeks time," he posted.

Nairobi News understands Sang has been appointed as the head of radio at the vernacular Emo Radio station owned by Media Max limited.

He is set to take over as the morning show presenter.

The development is a major return for Sang who is said to be hugely popular in the Rift Valley region.

He made his name on radio during a stint at Kass FM between 2005 and 2007.

His fortunes took a dramatic twist when he was hauled before the Hague-based International Criminal Court and charged with crimes against humanity.

He was acquitted on due to lack of sufficient evidence and went on to make an unsuccessful stab at politics.

Now he's back on air.