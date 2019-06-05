Nigeria Records 17 New Cases, No Death From Lassa Fever, CSM

For the first time in more than three weeks, the country has recorded 17 new cases but no death from Lassa fever and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday confirmed 12 new suspected cases of CSM in Katsina and two in Sokoto.

Two cases of Lassa fever were also recorded in Edo State and one in Ondo.

According to latest figures from NCDC, beginning from October 1, 2018 to May 12, 2019, a total of 905 suspected cases have been reported from 15 states.

From January 1 to May 19, 2019, a total of 2,582 suspected cases have been reported from 21 states. Of these, 578 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1,989 negative, it added.