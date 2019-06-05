Nigeria: 'Atiku Will Be President'

Onitsha — A traditional medicine practitioner in Anambra State, Igwe Onyeachonam Ofomba, has predicted that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has been destined to become Nigeria's President this year.

He said by divine arrangement, Atiku would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, insisting that if the tribunal does not declare Atiku winner, he will resign his traditional medicine practice.

Ofomba made the declaration at this year's celebration of the Onwa Nge Festival in Nando Community, Anambra East Local Government Area.

He added that God revealed Atiku's presidency to him through the 1,777 spirits he deals with, adding that he (Atiku) was unstoppable in clinching the presidency.

Addressing a crowd at the festival where he was celebrating from his Ezi Nando, throne, he said: "I am new servant of the new covenant, I deal with 1,777 spirits. Atiku Abubakar will be president of Nigeria this year through the tribunal and to assure you that he will emerge victorious and be declared winner.

"If what I am saying fails, I will resign my traditional medicine practice. I will make it known to the world through the electronic and print media that I have resigned if this prophecy fails.

"I said it before the elections that Atiku will and must be president of Nigeria. The 2019 presidential election was marred by electoral illegalities, which prevented Atiku from having outright victory and so the court will do the needful by giving him his stolen mandate as God has destined."