Nigeria: On World Bicycles Day, Riders Urge Govt to Create Pathways for Riders

Nigerian cyclists have called on the federal, states and local governments to create official pathways for riders as part of efforts to eradicate accidents on the roads.

Nigerian cyclist joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Bicycles Day yesterday.

The event, which was marked in Lagos by FT Cycle Care in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), according to the organisers, was aimed at creating awareness of cycling as a means of transportation and also a sporting event, which improves the physical and mental wellbeing of an individual.

To draw Lagosians' attention to their activities, the riders moved from Fadeyi to the Ojudu Berger office of the FRSC, where they familiarised themselves with the organization. They also visited schools in the axis to lecture the students on the advantages of riding bicycles.

CEO FT Cycle Care, Femi Thomas said cycling, as a sport, needs to be developed by government and corporate bodies.

"Government needs to create pathways and also put signs on the roads to protect cyclists from the dangers of cars on the highways.

"Cycling needs more awareness because it is a sport that helsp to enhance the mental and physical well being of an individual."