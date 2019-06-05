Angola: Luanda Biennial Addressed At Unesco

Luanda — Luanda Biennial was discussed Tuesday at Ministerial level at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, during the meeting between the Angolan minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira, and the Deputy Secretary General of the organisation, Édouard Motoko.

During the meeting, also attended by ministers of Culture from Congo Brazzaville, Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso, Carolina Cerqueira reiterated the country's commitment to host the event.

The minister spoke of the ongoing arrangements in terms of logistical aspects, marketing and protocol, in view of the high-level guests from African countries and the Diaspora.

She spoke of the need for Unesco's financial support through raising of funds and donations and other forms of service delivery.

Unesco's Deputy Director General, Édouard Motoko, said the organisation is committed to organise forums for ideas and youth, both described as crucial for 2019 Biennial.

The five-day event is jointly sponsored by Angolan Government and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The initiative is intended to involve African countries in a chain aimed at promoting a culture of peace.

Angola also wants, through the event, to promote harmony and brotherhood among peoples through cultural and civic activities and demonstrations, with the integration of African elites and representatives of civil society, traditional and religious authorities, as well as intellectuals, artists and sportsmen.