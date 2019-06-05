Angola: Gasoline Output to Quadruple Within Two Years

Luanda — Angola's oil company Sonangol predicts rise in production capacity of gasoline by Luanda Refinery in 2021 from the current 300 to 1, 200 tons per year.

The predicted increase stems from the construction of a new unit by the company KT - Kinetics Technology.

Sonangol and ENI agreed on Tuesday in Luanda to hand over the construction of the new gasoline production unit at the Luanda Refinery to KT - Kinetics Technology.

KT won the international public tender promoted by the Italian oil company - ENI.

The deal was signed by Sonangol CEO Sebastião Martins, and the Executive Deputy Chairman of ENI for Sub-Saharan Africa, Guido Brusco.

The signing ceremony took place on sidelines of the Angola Oil and Gas Conference in Luanda, opened by the President of Republic, João Lourenço.

The event gathers several Angolan public managers and oil ministers from South Sudan, Niger, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Secretary General of the International Energy Forum is also at the event, going until Thursday in Luanda.