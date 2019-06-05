Angola: Basketball - Women's National Basketball Team Travels to Zimbabwe

Luanda — Angola's national women's basketball team leave for Harare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday to participate on 07 and 08 June in Zone IV Qualifying for Afrobasket2019, set for August in Mali.

National women's basketball team

This information was released Monday to Angop by national coach Apolinário Paquete, who after a period of uncertainty said he received a "green light" on participation in the tournament.

The national team will play two matches against Zimbabwe on 07 and 08, as they are both playing for the Afrobasket.

Angola won the African Women's Senior Afrobasket in 2011 and 2013.