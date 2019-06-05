4 June 2019

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: New Ambassador for the Kingdom of Norway Accredited

The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms. Elin B. Rognlie, officially presented her credentials to the President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, during an accreditation ceremony held at State House this morning.

President Faure extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Rognlie on her first visit and congratulated her on her accreditation as the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of Seychelles.

"Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties, Seychelles and Norway have developed a remarkable friendship over the years, further reinforced by our mutual respect and shared devotion towards causes of great interest to our nations. Your accreditation today reaffirms our mutual commitment to further enhance our collaboration and elevate our engagements to new heights, particularly in areas of maritime security, ocean conservation, climate change and the blue economy," said President Faure.

Speaking to the press after her accreditation, Ambassador Rognlie reiterated her Government's commitment in advancing cooperation in areas discussed with the President and ensuring areas of shared interest are advanced.

Ambassador Rognlie was accompanied by the Minister Counsellor Deputy Head of Mission-Royal Norwegian Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya. Mr Stian Christensen, and the Honorary Consul for Norway, Mr Chrystold Chetty.

The Kingdom of Norway and Seychelles established diplomatic ties in March 1983.

Seychelles

