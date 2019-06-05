4 June 2019

Rwanda: CAF Names Three Rwandans on Delegation to Afcon 2019

By Richard Bishumba

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named three Rwandans as part of its delegation to the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals tournament in Egypt.

Africa's biggest football event gets underway June 21, and will run through July 19.

CAF will have a delegation of 204 members - led by the institution's president Ahmad Ahmad -to work with the local organising committee (LOC) during the competition.

The Rwandan trio includes former Rwanda Football Association's (Ferwafa) president, Jean Bosco Kazura, former vice president Celestin Musabyimana and Kelly Anastasie Mukandanga.

Mukandanga is part of the competition's deputy coordinators, Kazura is on a six-member security commission, while Musabyimana is a member of the organising commission.

Cameroun, who have been drawn in Group F along with Benin, Ghana and Guinea-Bissau, are the defending champions. They beat Egypt 2-1 to clinch the coveted AFCON 2017 title, in Gabon, for their fifth time.

