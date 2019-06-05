Tanzania: Board Issues Guidelines for Higher Education Loan Applicants

The Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB has announced guidelines and criteria that will be observed in issuance of loans and grants for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday (June 4, 2019), the HESLB's Executive Director, Mr Abdul-razaq Badru the guidelines aim at helping applicants to know and prepare all requirements before the application window is opened.

"Experience shows that most applicants start applying for the loan without reading the guideline... in 2018/19 academic year, over 9,000 out of 57,539 qualified for the loans, didn't fill the application forms correctly," he added.

Among other things outlined in the guideline, the loan applicants are required to prepare birth certificates approved by the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) and The Zanzibar Civil Status Registration Agency (ZCSRA).

