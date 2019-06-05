Rwanda: Peace Cup - Rayon One Step Into Second Round

RAYON Sports have taken a step towards the second round of the 2019 Peace Cup tournament following their 1-0 win over ten-man AS Kigali on Tuesday.

The Blues beat the 2013 winners at Kigali Stadium, thanks to the lone goal from centre-back Ange Mutsinzi in stoppage time.

The two sides meet again on Friday, at the same venue, in the return-leg clash.

Amavubi and AS Kigali midfielder Eric Nsabimana was sent off in the 87th minute after a hard tackle on Rayon Sports' Brazilian forward Rafael Jonathan da Silva.

Meanwhile, holders Mukura Victory Sports embarked on their title defence in style as they humbled second tier outfit Unity FC 3-0 at Huye Stadium, courtesy of Frank Romami's hat-trick.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Gasogi United were held to a 2-all draw by Hope FC while Intare collected all the points without kicking a ball after the hosts, Interforce, failed to avail an ambulance at Mumena Stadium.

APR take on Rwamagana

In the meantime, record nine-time winners APR begin their title chase against Rwamagana City on Wednesday afternoon, kick-off 3pm, at Kigali Stadium.

The army side were knocked out by eventual winners Mukura in quarter-finals last year.

Wednesday

APR Vs Rwamagana

Gicumbi Vs Police

Vision Vs Bugesera

Etoile de l'Est Vs Kiyovu

Marines Vs Etincelles

Tuesday

AS Kigali 0-1 Rayon

Hope 2-2 Gasogi

Mukura 3-0 Unity

Interforce 0-3 Intare