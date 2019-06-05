Rwandan Athletes Start Residential Camp Ahead of Peace Marathon

Rwandan athletes have started residential camp for intensive preparations ahead of the 15th Kigali International Peace Marathon.

The 2019 edition of the annual event is scheduled for June 16.

The team in camp, in the Northern Province's district of Gicumbi, is under the tutelage of Eric Karasira.

According to Olivier Umutangana, the Secretary General of Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), only two members - Noel Hitimana and Felicien Muhitira - of the 13-runner team are yet to report to the camp.

"We started with eleven athletes; only Noel and Felicien are not in camp yet," said Umutangana.

The RAF official further revealed that Hitimana, who features for Italian side Atletica Castello since April, will be joining the camp on Saturday, but Muhitira had not responded to the invitation - from the athletics body - yet.

Rwandans dominated the half marathon events last year, with Salome Nyirarukundo and Hitimana striking gold medals in their respective gender categories.

The selected team comprises eleven men and two female athletes.

Full team:

Women

Half Marathon: Marthe Yankurije and Adeline Musabyeyezu.

Men

Half Marathon: John Hakizimana, Yves Nimubona, Pontien Ntawuyirushintege and Christophe Tuyishimire, Felicien Muhitira and Noel Hitimana.

Full Marathon: Enock Ndagijimana, Felix Ntirenganya, Olivier Shyaka, Alex Nizeyimana and Gilbert Dushimirimana.