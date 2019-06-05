Namibia: Meatco Launches New Brand

Meatco last Friday launched its export quality product on the local retail market. Meatco's primal cuts such as rump, fillet and striploin are now available for Namibians to experiment with the very same export quality that Meatco produces for international markets.

Jethro Kwenani, corporate communication officer at Meatco, says the official launch of the Meatco brand was already available at the grand opening of the Wernhil shopping centre extension on June 1 in the Food Lover's Market shop and was received with great enthusiasm.

"Our excellent quality meat products reach as many markets as possible, including the European Union, Norway, the United Kingdom, Reunion, China and selected countries in Africa. Now our own people will have access to the very same export quality cuts," he observes.

Kwenani said by penetrating the local market, Meatco will regain market share, as part of the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development's Growth at Home Strategy

aimed at diversifying the economy and encouraging local value addition and consumption.

"At Meatco we do not compromise on the quality of our beef. It is the best or nothing, at all times, in order to keep the trust our clients have in our meat. As the organisation's vision states: 'Meatco will have the most sought-after meat brands in selected markets in the long-term interests of stakeholders.' We put this to practice by guaranteeing that our clients get consistently high-quality products every single time," he said.