Malawi: Political Analyst Warns MCP Over Losing Political Focus

A political analyst was warned the main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of losing political focus as it continues to organize protests against the outcome of the May 21 presidential polls.

MCP supporters demonstrated against President Mutharika after an election they say was rigged Protesters carried placards reading "DPP out" and "who supplied tippex", in reference to the correction fluid allegedly used to alter voting sheets.

George Phiri of University of Livingstonia has said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has moved on swiftly to reach out to independent members of parliament to be on its side in the 193-strong House.

"The DPP is busy boosting its numbers in parliament, the DPP officials are busy strengthening their party," said Phiri.

He said if the MCP is not careful and vigilant, some of its legislators might defect to the DPP.

Phiri said it was unfortunate that voters cast their votes for an independent member of parliament in their areas but greed has forced the independent legislators to join the ruling party.

MCP, which alongside UTM Party led by the country's immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima, is challenging results of the presidential election in which President Peter Mutharika of DPP was declared the winner followed by Chakwera and Chilima in second and third place, respectively.

MEC declared Mutharika winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent. The electoral body said Chakwera was on second position with 1 781 740 votes, representing 35.41 percent of the vote and Chilima, who debuted on the presidential ballot on UTM Party ticket after falling out with Mutharika last June, finished third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent.

MCP contends that Mutharika "won a fraudulent election" fraught with irregularities, including alleged stuffing of ballot papers with pre-marked ballots, tampering with election results sheets through correction fluid (Tippex) and being found in possession of result sheets at home.