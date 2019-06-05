Malawi: Utm Parliamentary Candidates Dispute May 21 Election Results

UTM Party parliamentary candidate for Ntcheu south Fanuel Kudana had disputed poll results which saw him losing against his rival in the controversial May 21 Tripartite Elections.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said complaints lacked merit

Kudana said there were several irregularities which pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) needed to address before declaring his rival as winner.

"I formally complained to MEC over the daring irregularities but MEC did not want to address them," said Kudana.

He said MEC determination on the matter was not satisfactory and has decided to go to court for redress.

But MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the pollster looked at the complaints and concluded that they lacked merit.

Meanwhile, another UTM candidate in Ntcheu central Joseph Malingamoyo said he is going to court to contest against parliamentary poll result which was won by his rival Arthur Chipungu.

On Friday, UTM Party led by Saulos Chilima, the country's immediate past vice-president who fell out with President Peter Mutharika, asked the High Court in Lilongwe seeking the nullification of the presidential poll results.

The same day, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who finished second in the presidential race, announced that the party would seek legal redress for the court to invalidate the presidential election results.

The opposition case has since been consolidated into one after the ruling by judge Charles Mkandawire and will be heard by Constitutional court possibly by a panel of three judges.

They accuses ruling DPP members, supporters, sympathisers, officials and agents of engaging in "several rigging acts" that allegedly distorted the results in favour of DPP "against the votes and will of the people of Malawi".

On incidents of tampering that saw erasing fluid - Tippex - being used to change figures, the opposition has also attached to its application copies of the results sheets that were purportedly tampered with.