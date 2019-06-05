5 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Dead, Many Injured in Durban Bus Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

Two people were killed and 16 others injured when a bus collided with a car in Durban on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the accident occurred at around 06:00 on the corner of Umbilo Road and Hillier Road.

"The driver and passenger in the light motor vehicle were killed on impact," Jamieson told News24.

According to Jamieson, 16 bus passengers were injured and treated on the scene or transported to local hospitals.

Police were on the scene and the incident was being investigated, Jamieson said.

"Traffic in the area is currently a nightmare."

News24

South Africa

From Cape Flats Nature Lover to Kirstenbosch Curator - Meet Werner Voigt

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has a new curator in the form of Cape Flats-born Werner Voigt who has turned his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.