Zimbabwe: Govt, Swiss Drug Firm Sign MOU

ZIMBABWE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Novartis, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, which will help in providing quality and affordable health services for non-communicable diseases. The country is battling to address a growing trend of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and various cancers whose prevalence is affecting a number of communities.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo signed the agreement last week during a tour of Novartis Pharmaceutical Campus in Basel, Switzerland.

In a statement, the ministry said the partnership aims at putting into action a project that will allow the country to access medicine at affordable prices.

"Zimbabwe and Novartis (Sandoz DD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding, a component of Novartis that deals with generic drugs for Non-Communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and breast cancer," it said.

"This will improve access of drugs at nominal fees."

During the visit, Minister Moyo and his delegation also toured Novartis Continuous drug manufacturing and drug development site.

"The new plant has a very high output and has some elements that can be replicated in Zimbabwe," said the ministry.

"Pharmaceuticals Group Novartis is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies in terms of global pharmaceutical sales."

Dr Moyo expressed confidence that the collaboration would help provide improved health care and reduce preventable deaths.

"The issue of access to medicines is a critical issue for African countries and for Zimbabwe which has been grappling with shortages and high costs of medicines," he said.

The Novartis Campus in Basel is a global company of innovation with over 150 years commitment in pharmaceuticals.

It has about 2 500 scientists and 7 500 employees from more than 100 countries working on the vision of a long and healthy life.