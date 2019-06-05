Rwanda: Rwf35 Billion Project to Control Floods in Volcanoes Region

The long-awaited project meant to sustainably control frequent floods from the volcanoes region in four districts of Northern and Western Provinces will start next month, the head of Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA) has said.

Prime Ngabonziza revealed that the project would cost Rwf35,294,220,318, stressing that it will be executed in phases between three and four years.

He was speaking in Musanze District Monday during a meeting with Northern Province officials where he announced that the first phase of the project will be implemented in Burera and Musanze districts.

In 2015 floods from volcanoes region blocked Musanze-Rubavu highway for four hours. / Régis Umurengezi

The districts are highly prone to floods from the volcanoes and infrastructure, such as roads and buildings are wiped away by flashfloods regularly.

According to Ngabonziza, the feasibility study was carried out two years ago by technocrats from RWFA together with some outsourced experts. The study focused on field investigation, technical assessment and floods

However, during the first phase 'only priority actions' will be taken into consideration - those are downstream confluence of Muhe and Susa streams from Musanze District.

It will also include constructing open channels on sub-catchments of Kagere, Muhabura and Gahunga in Burera District.

Ngabonziza noted that residents would primarily be employed in all the works.

"We are not outsourcing companies, we are rather focusing on empowering the local residents for them to mitigate effects of floods."

Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA) director general, Prime Ngabonziza explains the project overview as the Northern Province govornor JMV Gatabazi looks on. / Régis Umurengezi

Presidential pledge

The Governor of the Northern Province, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, said the project was part of pledges that the Head of State made to residents during the 2017 presidential campaign, and during his recent visit to Musanze and Burera districts.

Governor Gatabazi urged residents to play their role for the multi-billion project to become a success.