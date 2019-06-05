Zimbabwe: All Set for Inter-Provincial Finals

THE NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have revealed they are hopeful of a bigger and better event for this year's Inter-provincial track and field championships.

The championships have been combined with the final leg of the JM Busha triangular series.

The meet is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at the National Sports Stadium B Arena with all provinces expected to be part of the programme.

They are also expecting some foreign athletes from Botswana and Zambia.

"The idea is to make sure that we prepare for upcoming competitions in Zimbabwe and around the region. We are expecting all the provinces to send teams," said NAAZ president Tendai Tagara.

"We are also happy to announce that the JM Busha triangular series final leg has been combined with the inter-provincial championships and we are hoping that everybody will come to the party to make sure that the event takes place.

"We are also happy that other countries in the region have shown interest to come and participate at our inter-provincial championships, which is a good development, since all countries are running around to try to find where to qualify for the African Games and World Championships," said Tagara.