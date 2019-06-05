Zimbabwe: Sulu Celebrates Birthday At Prison

INMATES at Chikurubi Maximum Prison yesterday got a rare treat when the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) ambassador and musician Sulumani Chimbetu teamed up with other artistes and performed at the prison during his 37th birthday celebrations.

Sulu teamed up with sungura musicians, Romeo Gasa, Simon Mutambi and Tendai and Morgan Dembo to perform before hundreds of inmates who were afforded the rare opportunity to celebrate with the Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman.

Raunchy dancer, Beverly Sibanda, also joined the 'behind the walls' birthday celebrations.

Sulu turned 37 on May 27.

A prisoners' band supported by correctional officers warmed the stage around midday before the birthday boy and his band took to the stage.

Sulu belted his yesteryear hits much to the excitement of the inmates who danced and sang along throughout his performance.

He was later joined on stage by Bev who excited the convicts with her raunchy dances.

Romeo Gasa and Simon Mutambi combined on stage before the Dembo brothers sealed the celebrations.

It was also a momentous time for the jailed End Times Message Independent church leader Robert Martin Gumbura after Sulu requested him to be his guest.

Sulu asked Gumbura to join him in cutting his birthday cake along with Bev, an act he described as an honour.

"This is a great honour to be the Sulumani Chimbetu's guest," said Gumbura.

Gumbura thanked Sulu for remembering the inmates during his birthday celebrations saying his gesture would remain etched in the hearts and mind of most of the inmates who celebrated with him during his 'special moments'

Said Gumbura:

"What has Sulu done to us means a lot. It has gone a long way in reducing stress among my friends here today. We should all pray for him so that he grew up into a good man. I know he is a soft man with other people at heart. I know he has helped a physically challenged musician outside and it is an honour for a celebrity like him to remember us in jail.

Gumbura then handed over Sulu a hat as his birthday present.

Sulu could not hide his joy and said it was out of his personal volition to celebrate with the inmates.

"I thought of these people and decided to celebrate with them. I am humbled by the response that I got from these inmates," he said.

Chikurubi Maximum Prison officer-in-charge Assistant Commissioner George Mutimbanyoka urged other musicians to take a leaf from Sulu saying they were welcome to perform for the prisoners as part of the correctional activities.