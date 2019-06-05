Zimbabwe: Bosso Take Revival Mission to Harare

Highlanders have won their last two league matches and could make it three, on the trot, if they beat struggling Yadah at Rufaro on Saturday.

Bosso have found their touch after edging TelOne and beating ZPC Kariba in successive matches, without conceding a goal.

"A goalkeeper is as good as his teammates," influential goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda, tweeted this week.

"The same can be said about a leader. 6/10 clean sheets, two penalty saves and two goals, and above all, two consecutive league wins.

"Thank you team for this amazing character. To our lovely fans, we shall continue fighting for you!"

But Yadah coach, Genesis Mangombe, says while he is expecting a tough game against the rejuvenated Bosso, there were targeting an unlikely victory.

Yadah have looked vulnerable without their star players, Leeroy Mavhunga, and defender Byron Madzokere, who are with the Warriors in South Africa.

"We know Highlanders are flying high, at the moment, and they have positive spirit in their camp because of their recent two consecutive wins," the coach said.

"But, we need to execute our game plan very well and concentrate on all our positions, if possible we need to have an early goal so that we can unsettle them.

"Although we need to be cautious, especially in our defence, we have to minimise mistakes and remain focused on the game until the final whistle."

Mangombe believes his side will still be playing in the top-flight league next season despite being haunted by relegation.

"We know the pressure is on and we need to work hard and start collecting maximum points. But, it is too early for anyone to say that this team is going to be relegated or this team win the league," he said.

"We are confident that we will still be in the top-flight. We are not thinking about being chopped right now because we still have seven games to play before the opening of a window break."