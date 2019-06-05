Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets

The Zanu-PF Politburo meets today at the Party's national headquarters in Harare for its 329th Ordinary Session. In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting.

"The secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday, the 5th June, 2019 at the party headquarters commencing 1100 hours.

"All members should be seated by 10:45 hours sharp," said Cde Khaya-Moyo in the statement.