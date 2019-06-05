5 June 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Zanu-PF Politburo meets today at the Party's national headquarters in Harare for its 329th Ordinary Session. In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting.

"The secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday, the 5th June, 2019 at the party headquarters commencing 1100 hours.

"All members should be seated by 10:45 hours sharp," said Cde Khaya-Moyo in the statement.

Zimbabwe

New Energy Minister Denies Predecessor's Claims About Fuel Payments

Energy Minister Fortune Chasi Tuesday denied claims made early this year by his predecessor Jorum Gumbo that government… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.