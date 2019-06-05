Nigeria: Ogoni Cleanup - Rights Groups, Others Demand KPIs for Cleanup

Milestones and various key performance indicators (KPIs) for the ongoing Ogoni cleanup process should be made available by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to measure progress against planned activities, the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has said.

A communiqué issued at the end of a two-day training on monitoring of the Ogoni cleanup project by HOMEF in Boro Bara, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, recently said this would provide overall engagement with the communities.

The training, which was held for the impacted communities, had in participation 40 Ogoni ecological defenders, members of civil society organisations and the media to learn the processes of the cleanup, including how to gauge progress with regard to milestones and timelines.

The communiqué, which was signed by Ogoni Ecological Defenders Network, We the People, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre and Health of Mother Earth Foundation, noted that HYPREP should device effective means of information sharing with communities to bridge communication gaps and engage impacted communities (not just community heads) with adequate gender consideration.

"Provision of potable drinking water and conducting public health audit for impacted communities should be urgently executed as recommended in the report of UNEP assessment of Ogoni environment," the communiqué said.

It also suggested that Ecological Defense Network (monitors) should be registered with HYPREP to ensure unhindered access to information and relevant activities.

While noting that monitors should be given more detailed training to unpack the technicalities involved in the cleanup processes, it said monitors should ensure they used safety equipment and respect guidelines at work sites.