South Africa: Police Still Searching for Robbers Who Drove Over Pretoria Security Guard

Police are still hunting down robbers who stole a large sum of money from a woman, before fleeing the scene and driving over a security guard in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Montana, Pretoria.

According to police, a woman had just drawn a large sum of money from a bank, before driving to the shopping centre.

She was followed from the bank to the shopping centre, where the suspects overpowered her and took her money, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Van Dyk said.

As the robbers fled from the scene in their vehicle, a security guard tried to stop them. They knocked the security guard down and then drove over her.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the scene and found that the security guard had sustained serious traumatic injuries, requiring advanced life support intervention to stabilise her.

She was then rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told News24 on Tuesday that the security guard was in intensive care, in a critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspects who are facing charges of robbery and reckless and negligent driving.

Source: News24