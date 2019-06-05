Namibia: Reigning Miss Namibia, Experts to Delve in Cyber, Social Media Bullies

The reigning Miss Namibia, Selma Kamanya, and her foundation InnoNation, plan to host a panel discussion on the topic Cyber Bullying and Social Media Mitigation as a Corporate Social Initiative sponsored by the Namibia Diamond Trading Company.

The event will take place on Thursday 6 June at NUST Auditorium 1 (Lower Campus) and the target audience will be corporates, tertiary students and high school learners.

The InnoNation Foundation is an organization formed to aid her in fundraising and developing projects in alignment with her causes - Youth Empowerment through the Arts, and Women Economic Empowerment.

According to the organisers, the panel discussion is not only intended to educate, but to also raise awareness regarding this serious matter in Namibia.

Kamanya believes the panel discussion will not only show, but also inform, people about the

correct use of social media platforms as well as how to deal with internet trolls. This will also give rise to new conversations and ideas on how to combat or avoid cyber bullying.

The panel discussion will include 8 people on stage Dr Anina du Toit - Owner: Lets Talk Psych; Dr Mohammed Shehu - Digital Creative Director of Mo Shé Media; The Youth Are the Leaders of Tomorrow. The First Step in Leadership Starts Today; Kalistu Mukoroli - Founder of Alvaro Media Group; Ann Singer - NAMA Award Winning Musician and; Ms Anne Hambuda as a Moderator; Miss Namibia 2018 Selma Kamanya; high school student as a panelist and social media influencer as a panelist.