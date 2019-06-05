Kenya: Ex-Football Boss Blasts Migne's Selection

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has strongly criticised Harambee Stars' squad selection for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nyamweya also accused his successor Nick Mwendwa of running the national football team as a "private entity" and "sneaking" the squad from Nairobi to Paris for a three-week training camp last week.

"Harambee Stars belongs to the entire country and not an individual. Our confidence as Kenyans has been deflated by the selection of these players. How was our (Kenyan Premier League) top scorer, Allan Wanga, left out (of the team) yet unattached players are in the team?" said Nyamweya in a statement.

"We demand to be told how the federation leadership chose France as the preparation base for Harambee Stars. We also need to know who is in the contingent that is in France and subsequently heading to Egypt." he said.