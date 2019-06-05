3 June 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama Close to Ending 7-Year League Title Wait

By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United have moved a step closer towards breaking a seven-year league trophy jinx after easing past Wallidan.

A meeting of former trophy holders, it was the West Coast Region outfit who swaggered on with all points in their possession when they crossed daggers with Wallidan.

Two goals, plundered in the first half via Adama Manneh and Momodou Bojang, were enough to inflict damage.

The result means Brikama is just a win away from securing the league title on forty-three points as they face a close fight for the staked prize along with second-placed Real de Banjul whom they lead by one margin.

In what has been a season-filled ecstasy, final league game day could deliver a surprise.

