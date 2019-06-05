Liberia: President Weah Underscores Significance of Rule of Law As He Commissions Sinoe County Debt Court Judge

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has accentuated the importance of the rule of law in building a democratic and prosperous society. He said dispensing justice without fear or favor, which is a key component of the rule of law, is cardinal to sustainable peace and stability in any country.

President Weah said adjudicating cases truthfully not only appeases both the accused and victim but also serves as a genuine catalyst for the growth of democracy in any society.

The Liberian Leader made the assertions Tuesday, June 4, 2019, when he commissioned Cllr. Henry Nagbe, Debt Court Judge of Sinoe County.

He urged Cllr. Nagbe to be dutiful and diligent in the discharge of his duties, adding that justice for all is essential for Liberia's nascent democracy, peace and stability.

The newly commissioned Debt Court Judge thanked the President for his preferment and promised to live up the ethics and norms of the legal profession.

He promised the President he would do all it takes to render justice to everyone irrespective of age, gender, tribe, political and social status in society.