Somalia: AMISOM Soldiers Intensify Humanitarian Activities

The African Union Mission in Somalia has sent messages of goodwill to Muslims as they celebrate Id-Ul-Fitr Wednesday.

Francisco Madeira, head of AMISOM on Tuesday extended his warm and best wishes to the government and the people of Somalia on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Madeira congratulated Muslims in Somalia upon completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

"The holy month of Ramadan is a time to reflect on the teachings of Islam and reinforce the virtues of sharing and self-sacrifice.

Head of AU mission expressed hope that as troops mark the day in solidarity with their Muslim brothers and sisters

"As we come to an end of Ramadan, let us use this opportunity to renew our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Somalia and to remind ourselves of the responsibility that we have to one another and to the Almighty," said Ambassador Madeira.

He congratulates the Somali security forces for beefing up security in the capital, Mogadishu, and other parts of the country and ensuring a peaceful Ramadan.

Madeira reiterated AMISOM's commitment to continue working with the Somali leadership to ensure a peaceful transition and in helping the country move forward in the direction of peace, unity, and stability.