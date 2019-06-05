Somalia: Leaders Celebrate Eid Al Fitr Festival With Citizens in Mogadishu

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has performed on Tuesday the prayer of Eid al-Fitr at a military base in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Eid prayer at Isbahaysiga mosque was attended by the Somali parliament speaker, Mohamed Mursal and other government officials.

After the Eid prayer, the speaker congratulated the Somali citizens on the event of Eid al-Fitr and urged to the Almighty Allah to give the country reconciliation, unity, and stability.

Somali people across the country are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday after 29 days of fasting.

The holiday is celebrated with prayers, small gifts for children and the distribution of meat to the poor.