Somalia: AU Envoy Calls for Unity, Forgiveness As Somalis End of Ramadan

The African Union senior envoy in Somalia on Tuesday called for unity and forgiveness as Muslims in the Horn of Africa complete the holy month of Ramadan.

Francisco Madeira, special representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and head of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) also lauded security forces for beefing up security in the capital, Mogadishu, and other parts of the country and ensuring a peaceful Ramadan.

"The holy month of Ramadan is a time to reflect on the teachings of Islam and reinforce the virtues of sharing and self-sacrifice. As we come to an end of Ramadan, let us use this opportunity to renew our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Somalia and to remind ourselves of the responsibility that we have to one another and to the Almighty," Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The AU envoy reiterated AMISOM's commitment to continue working with the Somali leadership to ensure a peaceful transition and in helping the country move forward in the direction of peace, unity and stability.

Somali security forces backed by AMISOM chased al-Shabab militants from the capital in August 2011, but the militants are still able to stage attacks targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.