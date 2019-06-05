Sudan: Khartoum Sit-in Massacre Fuels Public Anger Across Sudan

Sudan — Dozens were wounded in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref yesterday when police reportedly opened fire on demonstrators in the town. Similar demonstrations erupted across Sudan as the public received news of the violent dispersal of the sit-in in Khartoum.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the protestors in front of the army command in El Gedaref took part in a mass demonstration after hearing the news of yesterday morning's shooting in Khartoum.

They said the police confronted the demonstrators with excessive force using live ammunition and tear gas, wounding dozens.

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in El Gedaref.

Meanwhile, mass demonstrations broke out in all parts of El Gedaref condemning the massacres of Khartoum and El Gedaref.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the demonstrators closed the markets and all main roads in the town as well as the El Gedaref-Kassala road, to express their rejection of the events of the sit-in.

Kassala

Hundreds demonstrated at the main market of Kassala, condemning the massacre of the General Command and demanding the overthrow of the military junta.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that the protestors closed El Gash Bridge, which links the east of the city and others to the movement of vehicles along with the closure of most of the main roads.

Red Sea state

In the Red Sea state, hundreds of people arrived early in the morning to the sit-in in front of the command of the 101st military division in Port Sudan.

The marches condemned the disbanding of the sit-in of the General Command in Khartoum and the killing and wounding of dozens.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that the protestors closed all the roads leading to the city's main market in the yards and set fire to tires.

Darfur

In Darfur, there was widespread anger accompanied by denunciations, especially in the cities of Nyala, Zalingei, El Geneina, and Ed Daein against the Khartoum massacre.

Lawyer Adam Sharif, a leading member of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) in South Darfur, told Radio Dabanga that "the military junta's decision to kill the protestors and break the sit-in in Khartoum reveals the real face of the junta as an extension of the former regime of falsehood and deceit, pointing out that what was done against the protestors yesterday in front of the General Command in Khartoum is an extension of the junta's killing of the protestors in Nyala".

He asserted that the people with their strong will, living forces, and peaceful revolution will be able to overthrow yet another military junta and establish a democratic civil alternative.

He appealed to all people in Darfur and all Sudan to go out to the streets, the sit-ins and engage in a political strike and civil disobedience until the revolution reaches its goals of freedom, peace and justice.

