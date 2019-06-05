Sudan Junta Calls All Deals Off Following Khartoum Massacre

Khartoum — The chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has announced the suspension of all negotiations with the opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC), and revoked all agreements. In a statement in the early hours of this morning, El Burhan also called for a general election within a period not exceeding nine months from today.

He said the l election should occur under the supervision of regional and international bodies.

El Burhan: "We plead mercy on the souls of the martyrs of the revolution and the martyrs among the regular forces who fell since the start of the revolution up to this morning and we wish speed recovery for those injured.

"The military council regrets the development that accompanied the cleaning up operations in the Nile Street and the repercussions that were beyond the plans and procedures adopted earlier."

'The only way to rule Sudan is via ballot boxes that are controlled by the people of the Sudan' - El Burhan

El Burhan continued that "the only way to rule Sudan is via ballot boxes that are controlled by the people of the Sudan".

He said that in view of current developments in Sudan the TMC has decided to form a tasks government to carry out the assignments of the Interim period. Those tasks will be to bring to due process of law and eradicate all the symbols of the defunct regime who are involved in corruption and other crimes; to set the ground for comprehensive and sustainable peace in all areas of conflict in a way that would make peace prevail, and allow the displaced return to their home areas; to create a conducive environment, locally, regionally, and internationally for the holding of the general elections in a way that enable the Sudanese people to select their leadership in all transparency Guarantee public freedoms, and instil human rights and civil rights."

On behalf of the TMC, El Burhan pledged to conduct an investigation into Monday's events and invite the Attorney General Chamber to go ahead with the process.

Massacre

At least 35 people are now known to have died as a result of attacks by paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and security forces on the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum and protestors in Omdurman on Monday, according the Sudan Doctors Central Committee.

Members of the RSF, Sudan's main militia, backed by a large presence of security forces, violently dispersed the people at the sit-in in the early hours of Monday morning. They torched the tents at the sit-in and brutally assaulted the protestors.

