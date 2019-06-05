The Social Democratic Front (SDF) party will from June 8 to 10, 2019 hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Yaounde. The get together will be presided at by the National Chairman of the party, Ni John Fru Ndi and will be attended by SDF members of Parliament, Mayors, Councillors and other party officials. Prominent on the agenda will be collective reflections on revamping the party, the Anglophone crisis with the situation of refugees and internally displaced persons, which the party seeing how they can continue in helping the aforementioned group of persons, and other political plans of the party. Party officials will equally carry out an evaluation of their activities during the first quarter of the year.
Cameroon: SDF NEC Meeting This Weekend
Cameroon
The United Nations Refugee Agency warns an estimated 5.4 million people affected by worsening drought in Somalia will… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.