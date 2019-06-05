South Africa: Faf - Steyn 'Needs Love' of Those Around Him

Southampton — Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says that Dale Steyn needs the love and support of those around him after being ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday.

The news comes as a devastating blow to Steyn personally while it also dents South Africa's chances at the tournament, especially considering that fellow-speedster Lungi Ngidi is unavailable for Wednesday's clash against India in Southampton with a hamstring strain.

The Proteas, well and truly, are on the ropes and nothing is going for them in England. They now need to find something from somewhere against an Indian side that many consider to be title contenders.

Steyn, meanwhile, will return to South Africa in the next couple of days.

According to team doctor Mohammed Moosajee, this is not necessarily the end of the road for the 35-year-old.

"I think he will be coming back," Moosajee told media.

"The challenge is to get him back home, to get him to see his rehab team and the focus will be very much on strengthening work around the shoulder.

"Once he gets the mobility in his shoulder close to where he was previously, I'm sure there's every effort that he can come back."

Du Plessis didn't look that that far ahead, choosing instead to focus on the present.

"It is important for us to be strong for him," the skipper said.

"Dale has struggled really hard to get back into the team. It's been a tough two-and-a-half years for him, and he would need support right now.

"It's important that us as the team and the management make sure there's things in place for him to assist him, to be there for him. He needs love at the moment. It's a tough time for him."

In hindsight, the Proteas may have been better off had Steyn not answered the call of the Royal Challengers Bangalore mid-IPL this year.

It was during his second game for the franchise that he picked up the shoulder injury.

"Unfortunately, it happened there in the IPL," Du Plessis added.

"If he didn't get picked up to go to the IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now.

"We can't control that, so it is important for me that we make sure that we are there for him, because I know he's been trying hard to make an impact in what will have been his last World Cup."

There is also the obvious concern that the constant disruption on and off the field will have an impact on the squad.

"It is important for us to stay strong at this time," he said.

"If you slightly go away from that, then as a team you can crumble and unfortunately, we are not in a position where we can afford that.

"We can't control results. We can't control the outcome of the game. What we can control is how strong we are mentally.

"How well we are training ... what sort of language are we using in the dressing room. Is it positive?

"For me, that is more the main focus, making sure that the guys are still saying the right things in the team and not questioning themselves because then it's a slippery slope."

Wednesday's match against India starts at 11:30 (SA time).

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Source: Sport24