South Africa: Witness Claims Atul Gupta Told Him - 'I Have the Government in My Pocket'

analysis

With friends in high places, the Guptas had no trouble reassuring foreign staff about negative publicity, concerns over illegal work permits or cushy business dealings with the SABC.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission for a second day, former ANN7 editor, Rajesh Sundaram, said Atul Gupta often dropped the name of former President Jacob Zuma when someone expressed concern, especially around the family's controversial 2013 aircraft landing at the Waterkloof air force base in 2013.

In his 2018 book, Indentured: Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV, Sundaram said Atul had once told him: "Our family is close to Zuma, we have never hidden it. We are a powerful family and I am sure all the hype over this landing will pass.

"We land at air force bases in India all the time so what is wrong with us landing our guests where with all due clearances. We are being targeted"

"President Zuma knows our family well and we have deep bonds with his family. We have enough influence in the government to clear our name. It is not just President Zuma; we have close links with all senior ANC leaders. We are Indian Jews. We do not keep all our...