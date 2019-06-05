Nigeria: 16.6 Million Litres of PMs Worth N6.1bn Leads May Import Chat

A total of 16.6 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS worth N6.1 billion led the import chart for the month of May, the import statistical chat of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, the shipping position has shown.

This represents 12,120 metric tonnes which are 681,840 metric tonnes less than 803,960 metric tonnes imported in the month of April and 326,880 metric tonnes less than the May figure standing at 339,000 metric tonnes in the month March. Petroleum products lead the import chat for the month of May with a total of 1,974, 245.492 metric tonnes.

A breakdown of the volume of petroleum products imported into the country according to NPA's shipping position showed that a total of 1,881,325.492 metric tonnes Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, 12,120 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, 40,800 metric tonnes of Base Oil and 40,000 metric tonnes of Aviation fuel, Jet A1 during the period under review.

This is followed by Bulk Wheat which recorded a total of 517,100 metric tonnes, 238,450 metric tonnes of Bulk Sugar, 180,207.51 metric tonnes of General Cargo and 109,000 metric tonnes of Butane.

Other items on the import chat according to the NPA shipping position are 107,200 metric tonnes of Bitumen, 99,000 metric tonnes of Soya Beans, 71, 501 metric tonnes of Steel Products, 65,406 metric tonnes of Fertilizer and 57,000 metric tonnes of Base Salt.

The shipping position also showed that the following were on the import chart,55,600 metric tonnes of Ethanol, 50,238.041 metric tonnes of Frozen Fish, 47,100 metric tonnes of Crude Palm Oil, CPO and 46,000 metric tonnes of Bulk Gypsum.

Other items on the import chart for the month of May are 20,995 Full Container Load, FCL, 7,000 metric tonnes of Bulk Gas and 4, 000 metric tonnes of Bulk Malt during the same period under review.