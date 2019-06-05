Ghana: Clubs Call for Fresh Balloting ﻿... in NC Tier 2 Ko Competition

Quarter finalistst are demanding fresh balloting for the Tier 2 Special Competition, insisting the automatic pairing was 'unreasonable and bogus', according to a GHANAsoccernet.com report.

The decision to stick to a bizarre format for the competition has sparked outrage among the clubs in the West African nation.

The eight qualifying teams are demanding for a fresh balloting for the quarter-final matches amid claims of favouritism.

The current format, according to the last eight clubs, hands undue advantage to others as some will play at home for a fourth consecutive time in the competition.

The qualifying teams - Kotoko, Uni Star Academy, Ashantigold, Berekum Arsenals, Medeama, Heart of Lions, Nzema Kotoko and Proud United want a fresh draw for the last eight.

The latest impasse appears to have fueled the suspicion and confusion in the competition being organised by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The format for the competition defies logic as it appears a one sided approach to the competition.

The current format means Kotoko will play at home to Berekum Arsenals, Medeama travel to Obuasi to face Ashantigold, who will be playing their third successive match at home while Heart of Lions battle Nzema Kotoko.

Uni Star Academy will also make a short trip to Proud United.