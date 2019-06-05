4 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MEC Constituency Clerks Have 'Madando' Over Allowances

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) constituency clerks in Kasungu stormed the district commissioner's office to demand reasons why they were paid less in allowances than their counterparts in some districts.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah: Clerks In Kasungu have 'madando'

One of the 36 temporary MEC staff, Sydney Banda told journalists that they received K65, 000 as allowances for the May 21 polls while their counterparts in some districts received K90, 000 each.

"We want to find out why we have been paid less. We want MEC to top up the remaining money," said Banda.

But Kasungu Elections Clerk Henry Manda said the K65, 000 was the agreed allowance.

"If there are other clerks who were paid more than then this was a mistake. They will have to refund the money," said Manda.

MEC hired the constituency clerks as well as constituency returning officers and presideing officers for the May 21 polls.

Malawi

Rights Group Calls for Ansah Resignation At Malawi Electoral Commission

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.