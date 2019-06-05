Malawi: MEC Constituency Clerks Have 'Madando' Over Allowances

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) constituency clerks in Kasungu stormed the district commissioner's office to demand reasons why they were paid less in allowances than their counterparts in some districts.

One of the 36 temporary MEC staff, Sydney Banda told journalists that they received K65, 000 as allowances for the May 21 polls while their counterparts in some districts received K90, 000 each.

"We want to find out why we have been paid less. We want MEC to top up the remaining money," said Banda.

But Kasungu Elections Clerk Henry Manda said the K65, 000 was the agreed allowance.

"If there are other clerks who were paid more than then this was a mistake. They will have to refund the money," said Manda.

MEC hired the constituency clerks as well as constituency returning officers and presideing officers for the May 21 polls.