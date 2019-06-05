Liberia: 'We Can Achieve Much Together in Peace,' President Weah Tells Muslims At Ramadan's End

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has hailed Muslims, particularly Liberian Muslims, for successful end of their fast and prayer period, stressing the importance of unity and peace in the development of the country.

President Weah commended Muslims in Liberia for remembering the country during the holy month, offering honest prayers for Liberia's peace, prosperity and harmony.

Hosting a delegation from the Muslims community Tuesday, June 4, at the Cecil L. Dennis Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Liberian Leader noted that greater things beneficial to all Liberians are achievable with peace and security.

Acknowledging prevailing economic challenges facing the country, President Weah said nothing is impossible to achieve for the betterment of Liberia once there is peace and stability in the country.

"With the great passion that we bring to national leadership, nothing can stop us from bettering the condition of Liberians so long there is harmony and peace," he said further, thanking Muslims through the visiting delegation for their prayers offered for Liberia's peace and development.

"The Almighty Allah will surely answer your prayers because you mean well for this country."

He implored the Liberian Muslim community to remain focused and to continue praying for Liberia.

During the visit, which marked the formal end of Ramadan, the Muslim clergies offered prayers for the President, the government and the people of the country.

Like other Imams who spoke at the meeting with President Weah, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakar M. D. Sumaworo recounted the President's immense contributions to the Liberian Muslims community.

He recalled the provision of security, L$3 million and 3,000 bags of rice for Muslims, as well as appointing a Muslim to serve as his religious advisor, amongst other things.

"These great contributions and recognition truly manifest your religious tolerance and demonstrate that you are the President for all Liberians," the Muslim cleric said.

He prayed that Allah [God] would faithfully answer Muslims' prayers for the sustenance of Liberia's peace and prosperity.

The Liberian Muslim community delegation and President Weah broke fast together at the end of the meeting.