Eritrean in Scandinavian Countries Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Scandinavian countries have celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress.

The celebration conducted in the cities of Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Nuremburg, Uppsala, Orebro, Umea, Skara/Lidkoping, Uppsala, Kristianstad, Bergen, Helsinki and others was featured with various programs depicting the significance of the Independence Day.

The participants of the celebrations indicating the peace and cooperation unfolding in the region is the result of the strong resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean people and its leadership, expressed resolve to play due part.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Mana said that the 28th Independence Day anniversary makes it unique for it is being celebrated at the time of the peaceful prospect prevailing in the region.

The Chairman of the Holydays Coordinating Committee in Stockholm, Mr. Alem Teklegiorgis on his part said that the Eritrean people have emerged in the face of the external conspiracies aimed at hampering the nation building process and called for strengthening participation and contribution in the implementation of the national development endeavors.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in the Italian cities of Catania, Firenze and Tiramo enthusiastically celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary.