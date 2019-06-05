4 June 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Eid Alfetir Al-Mubarek Celebrated Nationwide

Asmara — Eid Alfetir Al-Mubarek was colorfully celebrated nationwide today, 4 June.

Salat prayer was conducted at the celebration conducted at Bahti Meskerem Square in the capital, in which senior government and PFDJ officials, religious leaders, members of the Diplomatic Corps and a number of the faithful took part,.

Speaking at the event, Sheik Salem Ibrahim Salem, head of the Office of the Mufti of Eritrea, wished a happy Eid to the Eritrean people in general and the followers of the Islamic faith in particular and called on the faithful to extend hands to the needy and demonstrate forgiveness and mutual support.

