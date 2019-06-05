Somalia: First Female Mayor Appointed in the City of Beledweyne

Somalia's first female mayor has been appointed in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia. Safiya Hassan Sheikh Ali Jimale's historic appointment was facilitated by Mohamed Abdi Waare, the leader of the Hirshabelle region, of which Beledweyne is the capital.

She becomes the second mayor of the city, which has more than 1,7 million inhabitants, after Beledweyne held municipal elections in 2012, the first since the beginning of the civil war in the early 1990s.

Africa News reports that Safiya Hassan Sheikh Ali Jimale is not new to public office, having previously served as an official of the Shibis district. In an interview with VOA Somali after her election, she stressed that she would not hesitate to tackle her mandate head on.

Other female mayors currently in office across the African continent include Yvonne Aki Sawyerr (Freetown, Sierra Leone), Marie-Chantal Rwakazina (Kigali, Rwanda), Rohey Malick Lowe (Banjul, The Gambia) and Soham El Wardani (Dakar, Senegal).